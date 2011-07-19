Micro electronic markets Plessey Semiconductors

The German component distributor micro electronic GmbH and the British semiconductor manufacturer Plessey Semiconductors signed a distribution agreement for Plessey products in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Microelectronic has operated for 24 years as a distributor for manufacturers in the area of passive and electromechanical components and will offer an expanded product line with the addition of Plessey's existing product range.



"Plessey’s products are an excellent complement to our existing product portfolio and cover a variety of functions and features expected by our customers." explains Horst Behr, Managing Director of microelectronic GmbH, adding: "Above all, the agreement with Plessey will enable even closer cooperation with our customers and ensure the reliable supply of high quality and technologically advanced products for the manufacturing, communications, medical and automotive industries as well as many other applications. "