Components | July 18, 2011
STMicro powers control panels from Erhardt+Leimer
32-bit microcontrollers from STMicroelectronics have been selected for the new generation of operator-friendly, touch-screen production-line control panels from Erhardt+Leimer.
The RT4008 control panel with a 320x240mm LCD color touch screen, soft and hard keys, and self-explanatory graphics runs on ST’s STM32 F-2 microcontroller. This microcontroller device combines processing power, high efficiency, and convenience of the industry-standard ARM Cortex -M3 processor with peripheral sets and large program (Flash) and data (SRAM) memory.
Extensive field tests of the ST-powered manufacturing control panels started at selected Erhardt + Leimer customers in China, Europe and the US in May 2011.
“ST’s 32-bit microcontroller technology strikes the perfect balance between performance, dynamic power consumption and cost, and adds extended video/imaging, audio and connectivity support,” said Günter Franz, Product Manager at Erhardt+Leimer. “Starting with the advanced touch-screen production-line control panel, we have decided to use STM32 microcontrollers as the core platform for all our new manufacturing-automation products.”
“Erhardt+Leimer’s decision to integrate STM32 microcontrollers in their next-generation factory automation equipment confirms ST’s strong position in the embedded application space,” said Semir Haddad, Marketing Manager, Microcontrollers Division, STMicroelectronics.” This cooperation is a great opportunity for ST to contribute to the significant changes in the manufacturing environment, where equipment control becomes as intuitive and fool-proof as interaction with today’s smart consumer devices.”
