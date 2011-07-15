© National Semiconductor Components | July 15, 2011
Direct RF-Sampling ADCs from National Semi
National Semiconductor introduced a family of analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) that directly sample RF signals beyond 2.7 GHz, with third-order intermodulation distortion (IMD3) up to -71 dBc and sampling at up to 3.6 Giga-samples per second (GSPS).
The ADC12Dxx00RF family includes five 12-bit ADCs that enable system designers to eliminate multiple intermediate frequency (IF) down-conversion stages including amplifiers, mixers and filters. A single ADC12Dxx00RF replaces entire radio signal path subsystems, drastically reducing bill of materials (BOM) cost, board size and weight in 3G/4G wireless basestations as well as microwave backhaul, military and wideband software-defined radio (SDR) applications.
/ © National Semiconductor / “Radio designers are seeking new ways to increase radio capacity while reducing cost, size and weight. Architectures based on RF sampling ADCs provide these benefits, but it has long been believed that this technology was years away from reality,” said Jon Baldwin, marketing director for National’s High-Speed Signal Path Division. “With its combination of unparalleled high frequency dynamic range and industry’s highest sampling rates, the ADC12Dxx00RF family of ADCs provides the core technology that enables our customers to begin development of direct RF-sampling radios today.”
The linearity of these direct RF-sampling ADCs across all frequencies allows more system margin to be shifted to other components, easing their performance requirements and providing additional cost and design time savings. To form a complete signal path solution, the ADC12Dxx00RF ADC can be teamed with one of National’s dual-channel, digitally-controlled variable gain amplifiers (DVGA) or the LMH6554 fully differential amplifier, and LMX2541 frequency synthesizer or one of National’s LMK04800 clock jitter cleaners.
Pricing and availability
Available now, all five 12-bit RF-sampling ADCs are offered in pin-compatible, thermally-enhanced 292-ball BGA packages.
/ © National Semiconductor / “Radio designers are seeking new ways to increase radio capacity while reducing cost, size and weight. Architectures based on RF sampling ADCs provide these benefits, but it has long been believed that this technology was years away from reality,” said Jon Baldwin, marketing director for National’s High-Speed Signal Path Division. “With its combination of unparalleled high frequency dynamic range and industry’s highest sampling rates, the ADC12Dxx00RF family of ADCs provides the core technology that enables our customers to begin development of direct RF-sampling radios today.”
The linearity of these direct RF-sampling ADCs across all frequencies allows more system margin to be shifted to other components, easing their performance requirements and providing additional cost and design time savings. To form a complete signal path solution, the ADC12Dxx00RF ADC can be teamed with one of National’s dual-channel, digitally-controlled variable gain amplifiers (DVGA) or the LMH6554 fully differential amplifier, and LMX2541 frequency synthesizer or one of National’s LMK04800 clock jitter cleaners.
Pricing and availability
Available now, all five 12-bit RF-sampling ADCs are offered in pin-compatible, thermally-enhanced 292-ball BGA packages.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments