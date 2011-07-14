Solid State Supplies extends agreement with Microsemi

Solid State Supplies has extended its UK and Ireland distribution agreement with Microsemi to include the company’s low-power and mixed-signal FPGAs.

Solid State Supplies, which has been a Microsemi franchised distributor since 1993, now stocks IGLOO and SmartFusion FPGAs for industrial and consumer applications, plus antifuse devices for high-reliability, defence and aerospace customers.



Commenting on the agreement, Solid State Supplies managing director, John Macmichael said, “This strengthens an already highly successful partnership with Microsemi. It will enable us to satisfy more of the requirements of our defence and aerospace customers and open new market opportunities across a wide range of industries where low power design is a key requirement. SmartFusion devices will also have great appeal where customers want to minimise component-count by using highly integrated, programmable devices.”



Eric van der Heijden, Microsemi’s vice president EMEA Sales, added, “Over the past 18 years Solid State Supplies has proven its value as a distributor that customers call upon for in-depth technical information and applications support. I’m confident that they will deliver the same high calibre design-in support to customers for our system-on-chip products.”