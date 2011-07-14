Hynix and Toshiba sign joint development for MRAM

Hynix Semiconductor and Toshiba have agreed to strategic collaboration in the joint development of Spin-Transfer Torque Magnetoresistance Random Access Memory (MRAM), a fast emerging next generation memory device.

Once technology development is successfully completed, the companies intend to cooperate in manufacturing MRAM products in a production joint venture. Hynix and Toshiba have also extended their patent cross licensing and product supply agreements.



"MRAM is a rare gem full of exciting properties, like ultra high-speed, low power consumption, and high capacity, and it will play the role of key factor in driving advances in memories. It will also be a perfect fit for growing consumer demand in more sophisticated smart phones. MRAM is our next growth platform", said Oh Chul Kwon, Hynix's CEO.



"We believe that MRAM has huge potential as highly scalable non-volatile RAM. We will strongly promote initiatives in integration of storage solutions including MRAM, NAND, and HDD. The MRAM joint development program with Hynix is one of the key steps to support our efforts", said Kiyoshi Kobayashi, Corporate Senior Vice President of Toshiba Corporation, and President and CEO of Toshiba's Semiconductor and Storage Products Company.