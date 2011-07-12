Components | July 12, 2011
Cadence acquires Azuro
Cadence Design Systems has acquired Azuro, Inc. The acquisition was completed July 11, 2011, and is not expected to have a material effect on the Cadence’s results of operation for fiscal 2011.
Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. All key management, technical and key field applications personnel will transition to Cadence.
Azuro offers unique clock concurrent optimization technology, also known as ccopt, which delivers superior capabilities for designers faced with increasing performance, power and area challenges. Specifically, ccopt technology has delivered significant quality of silicon (QoS) on high-speed processor designs in the areas of:
- Power (clock tree power reduction up to 30 percent and total power improvements of up to 10 percent),
- Performance (improvements of up to 100 MHz for a GHz design), and
- Area (clock tree area reduction up to 30 percent)
The Azuro ccopt technology is experiencing rapid adoption by designers implementing high-speed embedded processors and complex SoCs. The technology integrates and merges core steps in the flow including timing-driven placement, useful-skew clock tree synthesis, incremental physical optimization, physical clock gating, and post-clock tree optimization.
“Traditional digital implementation flows are reaching their limits in their ability to meet the power, performance and area requirements of today’s SoC designs,” said Chi-Ping Hsu, senior vice president, research and development, Silicon Realization Group at Cadence. “Azuro has invented a truly disruptive technology that goes far beyond traditional, multi-step and iterative digital implementation flows and provides significant advantages for both today’s complex silicon and SoC designs, as well as advanced-node, next-generation SoCs. We welcome this team to Cadence, and its innovative technology to our award-winning Encounter Digital Implementation flow.”
“Realizing the growing challenges of increasingly complex SoCs, Azuro pioneered a fundamentally new approach to digital implementation that took into account the critical role of clocks in achieving power, performance, and area specs,” said Paul Cunningham, co-founder and CEO of Azuro. “Cadence has been aggressively advancing its digital implementation solution and shares our view of the innovation that is required to continue to help customers realize the next generation of design. We look forward to joining the Cadence team to bring a new generation of digital implementation to the industry.”
Cadence will offer the Azuro ccopt technology immediately as an upgrade add-on for Cadence EDI customers.
Azuro offers unique clock concurrent optimization technology, also known as ccopt, which delivers superior capabilities for designers faced with increasing performance, power and area challenges. Specifically, ccopt technology has delivered significant quality of silicon (QoS) on high-speed processor designs in the areas of:
- Power (clock tree power reduction up to 30 percent and total power improvements of up to 10 percent),
- Performance (improvements of up to 100 MHz for a GHz design), and
- Area (clock tree area reduction up to 30 percent)
The Azuro ccopt technology is experiencing rapid adoption by designers implementing high-speed embedded processors and complex SoCs. The technology integrates and merges core steps in the flow including timing-driven placement, useful-skew clock tree synthesis, incremental physical optimization, physical clock gating, and post-clock tree optimization.
“Traditional digital implementation flows are reaching their limits in their ability to meet the power, performance and area requirements of today’s SoC designs,” said Chi-Ping Hsu, senior vice president, research and development, Silicon Realization Group at Cadence. “Azuro has invented a truly disruptive technology that goes far beyond traditional, multi-step and iterative digital implementation flows and provides significant advantages for both today’s complex silicon and SoC designs, as well as advanced-node, next-generation SoCs. We welcome this team to Cadence, and its innovative technology to our award-winning Encounter Digital Implementation flow.”
“Realizing the growing challenges of increasingly complex SoCs, Azuro pioneered a fundamentally new approach to digital implementation that took into account the critical role of clocks in achieving power, performance, and area specs,” said Paul Cunningham, co-founder and CEO of Azuro. “Cadence has been aggressively advancing its digital implementation solution and shares our view of the innovation that is required to continue to help customers realize the next generation of design. We look forward to joining the Cadence team to bring a new generation of digital implementation to the industry.”
Cadence will offer the Azuro ccopt technology immediately as an upgrade add-on for Cadence EDI customers.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments