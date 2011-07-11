Scaleo chip enters Automotive Powertrain chip market

Scaleo chip has entered the powertrain semiconductor market to address three challenges: energy efficiency of the engine, electronics systems increasing complexity and the in-vehicle extension of the networking.

These technologies are at the heart of the “OLEA” project, delivering breakthrough automotive powertrain MCU (MicroController Unit). OLEA is developed within the NextSTEP (Next Solution for Thermal and Electrified Powertrain) program, actively supported by OSEO, a French public-sector institution who finance innovative projects brought by SME’s. OLEA provides solutions for advanced internal combustion engine vehicles (ICEV), hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and electric vehicles (EV).



“For the first time in our company history, we are at the cutting edge of technologies that are not only smart, practical and cost saving, but above all, technologies that contribute to the global effort for a cleaner planet and for sustainable development.” says Bruno Paucard, President and CEO of Scaleo chip.