Components | July 08, 2011
Silicon Sensor acquires memsfab
Silicon Sensor International AG (Silicon Sensor) intends to acquire 100% of the shares in memsfab GmbH, Chemnitz. With the acquisition, all AIM technology patents (Airgap Insulation of Microstructures) will simultaneously be carried over in their entirety.
With this acquisition, Silicon Sensor has achieved an important success in the expansion of its technological expertise in the development and manufacture of MEMS precision sensors. Based on the AIM technology, the first step at Silicon Sensor shall be to manufacture high-precision, silicon-based acceleration sensors with measuring accuracy of up to one ten thousandth of gravitational acceleration. These are used in particular in industrial applications, the aerospace sector, the life science sector, and also in the automotive sector.
The AIM technology creates a system platform for a number of marketable sensor solutions based on MEMS technology (Micro Electronic Mechanical Systems). This technology is considered to be one of the most future-oriented within sensor industry. Silicon Sensor significantly expanded the MEMS area last year and will continue this investment. Use of the patents held by memsfab GmbH offers Silicon Sensor the opportunity to take on a leading role in the global market with the resulting applications.
The volume of this market - which is growing at a rate of more than 10% per annum - currently totals around 200 million euros in the area of highly specialized product applications alone. The sales volume from this new product area is expected to reach over twenty million euros mid term with very attractive profit margins. At the same time, a cooperation agreement was concluded with the Fraunhofer Institute for Electronic Nano Systems (ENAS) - which was also involved in the development of the AIM-technology. The purchase price is in the low six-digit range.
