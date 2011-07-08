Components | July 08, 2011
Toshiba samples highly sensitive CMOS image sensor
Toshiba launched a new 1.12 micrometer pixel CMOS image sensor, the latest addition to its CMOS image sensor line-up, with the the industry's smallest level pixel size with enhanced sensitivity and improved imaging performance of back-side illumination technology (BSI).
Sampling of the new sensor will begin at the end of this month and mass production will follow from the end of 2011.
As smartphones get smaller and their image sensors continue to offer higher resolutions, now in a range from 5M pixels to 8M pixels, the challenge here is of smaller pixels, where miniaturization can result in a fall off in performance. BSI overcomes this and brings a new level of responsiveness to CMOS imaging.
BSI sensors deploy lenses on the rear of the sensor, on its silicon substrate, not on the front, where wiring limits light absorption. This positioning boosts light sensitivity and absorption, and allows formation of finer image pixels in smaller CMOS image sensors, bringing it more suitable for motion pictures applications as well.
Key features
Optical format: 1/ 4 inch
Number of pixels: 8.08 megapixels
Size of pixels: 1.12 micrometers
Frame rate: 30 frame per sec. (8M pixel), 60 frames per sec. (Supports 1080p, 720p)
