STMicro acquires IP and talent from Arkados

STMicroelectronics has completed the acquisition of the semiconductor assets and intellectual property of Arkados.

“ST is continuing to extend its leadership in energy management and energy savings by focusing on the most innovative technologies to deliver the applications that will allow people to enjoy the widest access to information and entertainment anytime, anywhere, while minimizing power consumption,” said Carmelo Papa, Senior Executive Vice President and General Manager, Industrial and Multisegment Sector, STMicroelectronics.



“We believe that the Arkados implementation of the HomePlug technologies offers many advantages in terms of size, simplicity, flexibility and future expandability over other industry proposals. Combining ST’s technology with Arkados’ expertise in broadband powerline communications will accelerate the widespread adoption of PLC as a backbone for home networks and smart grid,” concluded Papa.