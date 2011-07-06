© Infineon (For illustration purposes only!)

Modest growth mark May 2011 sales for semi industry

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), reports that worldwide sales of semiconductors were USD 25 billion for the month of May 2011, a 1.8% increase from the prior month when sales were USD 24.6 billion and a 1.3% growth from May 2010.

"Taking into consideration macroeconomic factors impacting consumer confidence, the steady but modest growth that the industry demonstrated in May is encouraging,” said Brian Toohey, president, Semiconductor Industry Association. “Global demand for high-end electronics, the continuing proliferation of semiconductor technology into a wider range of products, growth in emerging economies and better than expected recovery from the Japan earthquake will be continued drivers of industry growth in 2011."



The industry continues to see demand for tablets and e-readers grow, as well as increased demand for industrial processors that enable devices to harness renewable energy like solar panels and e-meters. Additionally, the industry has seen strong demand for electronic systems included across all ranges of vehicles.



Economic uncertainty both in the U.S. and abroad bears close watching, while further opportunities for semiconductor sales growth will be concentrated in emerging markets like China and India. Year-to-date results are in line with projections recently reported in the Spring Semiconductor Sales Forecast from WSTS that indicate global industry sales will increase 5.4% for 2011, 7.6% in 2012 and 5.4% in 2013, with a 3-year compound annual growth rate of 6.13% from 2010 to 2013.

Note: All monthly sales numbers represent a three-month moving average.