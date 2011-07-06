NXP completes transfer of Sound Solutions business

Dover’s Knowles Electronics business has acquired NXP’s Sound Solutions business, initially announced on December 22, 2010.

Under the terms of the agreement, Knowles has acquired NXP’s Sound Solutions business for USD 855 million in cash.



“The divestment significantly strengthened NXP’s balance sheet, while enabling us to focus on our core High Performance Mixed Signal business. We look to continue working with Knowles Electronics as a key strategic supplier of semiconductor components.” said Rick Clemmer, President and CEO, NXP Semiconductors.