© Elmos Semiconductor Components | July 05, 2011
MagnaChip to begin wafer production for Elmos
South Korean foundry MagnaChip Semiconductor ramped production and started delivery of 0.35µm automotive qualified processed wafers to Elmos Semiconductor.
MagnaChip and Elmos entered into a cooperative agreement to jointly develop automotive semiconductor process technologies in 2008. As a result of this partnership, both companies successfully developed and qualified 0.35µm process technologies targeted at products for the automotive semiconductor market.
TJ Lee, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Corporate Engineering and SMS Engineering of MagnaChip Semiconductor, commented, "This is a key step in expanding our specialty technology portfolio into the automotive market segment. Our goal is to continue to manufacture highly differentiated and cost-effective products for our customers. We aim to build strategic relationships with world-class partners through outstanding customer service and delivery of quality products. We are very proud to be associated with an automotive industry leader like Elmos, a partnership which has allowed MagnaChip's foundry services to enter and serve the fast-growing automotive semiconductor market."
Reinhard Senf, Chief Operating Officer of Elmos, says, "We are pleased to announce that the successful transfer of our automotive process technology now results in a fruitful supply relationship from MagnaChip Semiconductor to Elmos. The diligent process transfer and true dedication of MagnaChip Semiconductor to the automotive market are warrantors for excellent quality. Elmos and our customers will benefit from the enhanced flexibility that Elmos gains through this additional manufacturing source. We look forward to continue and broaden our cooperation with MagnaChip Semiconductor."
