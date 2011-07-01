Components | July 01, 2011
NAND Flash buyers & suppliers fail to reach agreement
Because the buyers and the suppliers failed to reach an agreement by end of June, contract price of NAND Flash chips has to be negotiated till 1HJuly.
By June 30, 2011 6:00 pm, because of discrepancy between the buyers and the suppliers on NAND Flash contract price and following market view, most of the suppliers and memory card customers have not reached an agreement on contract price of NAND Flash chips for June after many negotiations. In addition, by end of June, some customers directly purchased white-box memory card in place of the chips, so DRAMeXchange will wait until the buyers and the suppliers reach an agreement on contract price of NAND Flash chips before mid-July to make announcement about the latest contract price update.
Since early June, NAND Flash market has been affected by some market variables, which made price negotiation delay between the buyers and the suppliers. The following are main variables that has recently attracted much attention from the market: 1.) The memory card customers raised inventory level in 1H2Q for concern on shortage of raw materials as caused by the strong Earthquake in Japan.
However, in 2H2Q the market demand was short of the expectation, so the high inventory level shall be lowered to the bottom before settlement at end of the quarter. As a result, before the end of June, the enthusiasm for large amount of purchase was not high. The customers only directly purchase the necessary white-box memory cards but not rush to purchase the chips.
With the Fujiwhara effect caused by June approaching the end of 2Q and the traditional off-season, the memory card customers are not willing to purchase chips until the suppliers significantly lower their prices. Meanwhile, to maintain profitability, the suppliers are also not willing to reduce the prices. As a result, the two parties have gone through rounds and rounds of Marathon negotiations but without any agreement before the end of June. 2.)
Since early June, for the market was worried that Europe, the United Sates and Japan may be disrupted by some uncertain macro-factors, demand for NAND Flash will be lowered as the expectation of the market in 2Q11 & 3Q11. Meanwhile sales of the non-apple tablet PCs was also not as good as expected, which further reduced the OEM demands for the system products.
Without clear time frame on re-stocking and getting purchasing orders in later months, the downstream customers will adopt passive strategy by waiting and see in July. 3.) Key NAND Flash suppliers will speed up output of new 2xnm process technologies, and new plants of some NAND Flash makers will also start mass production in 3Q11. As a result, the market supply will also increase accordingly. And the oversupply of NAND Flash in 2Q11 will persist into 3Q11.
According to opinions of DRAMeXchange on the above NAND Flash market concerns: 1.) Recent international organizations and major countries are cooperating and negotiating to reasonably address the stagnant economic and political problems at home and in some other regions, and appropriate price correction of some raw material commodity can also help reduce inflation pressure for many countries.
As a result, it is expected that in 2H11, the global economy may slowly recover, and the traditional re-stocking in peak season may drive year-end peak demand in 4Q11 through the launch of new products and new models in late 3Q11; 2.) Should recovery of 3Q11 end-application market, some NAND Flash makers will consider slowing down new capacity expansion progress in 2H11.
As a result, by comprehensive consideration of the above market variables, DRAMeXchange expects the re-stocking demand of NAND Flash may gradually recover from August, and price downtrend may gradually stop and stabilize in later July. However, the following pricing trend of the NAND Flash market will still depend on the strength of the peak season demand in 2H3Q.
Since early June, NAND Flash market has been affected by some market variables, which made price negotiation delay between the buyers and the suppliers. The following are main variables that has recently attracted much attention from the market: 1.) The memory card customers raised inventory level in 1H2Q for concern on shortage of raw materials as caused by the strong Earthquake in Japan.
However, in 2H2Q the market demand was short of the expectation, so the high inventory level shall be lowered to the bottom before settlement at end of the quarter. As a result, before the end of June, the enthusiasm for large amount of purchase was not high. The customers only directly purchase the necessary white-box memory cards but not rush to purchase the chips.
With the Fujiwhara effect caused by June approaching the end of 2Q and the traditional off-season, the memory card customers are not willing to purchase chips until the suppliers significantly lower their prices. Meanwhile, to maintain profitability, the suppliers are also not willing to reduce the prices. As a result, the two parties have gone through rounds and rounds of Marathon negotiations but without any agreement before the end of June. 2.)
Since early June, for the market was worried that Europe, the United Sates and Japan may be disrupted by some uncertain macro-factors, demand for NAND Flash will be lowered as the expectation of the market in 2Q11 & 3Q11. Meanwhile sales of the non-apple tablet PCs was also not as good as expected, which further reduced the OEM demands for the system products.
Without clear time frame on re-stocking and getting purchasing orders in later months, the downstream customers will adopt passive strategy by waiting and see in July. 3.) Key NAND Flash suppliers will speed up output of new 2xnm process technologies, and new plants of some NAND Flash makers will also start mass production in 3Q11. As a result, the market supply will also increase accordingly. And the oversupply of NAND Flash in 2Q11 will persist into 3Q11.
According to opinions of DRAMeXchange on the above NAND Flash market concerns: 1.) Recent international organizations and major countries are cooperating and negotiating to reasonably address the stagnant economic and political problems at home and in some other regions, and appropriate price correction of some raw material commodity can also help reduce inflation pressure for many countries.
As a result, it is expected that in 2H11, the global economy may slowly recover, and the traditional re-stocking in peak season may drive year-end peak demand in 4Q11 through the launch of new products and new models in late 3Q11; 2.) Should recovery of 3Q11 end-application market, some NAND Flash makers will consider slowing down new capacity expansion progress in 2H11.
As a result, by comprehensive consideration of the above market variables, DRAMeXchange expects the re-stocking demand of NAND Flash may gradually recover from August, and price downtrend may gradually stop and stabilize in later July. However, the following pricing trend of the NAND Flash market will still depend on the strength of the peak season demand in 2H3Q.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments