Components | July 01, 2011
Fujitsu samples SPI FRAMs in 0.18µm technology
Fujitsu Semiconductor Europe is sampling customers with the new SPI FRAMs based on its 0.18µm technology. With this step, Fujitsu approaches the end of the migration process from 0.35 to 0.18µm technology.
FRAM (Ferroelectric Random Access Memory) combines the advantages of fast writing SRAM with non-volatile Flash into one device. The new SPI FRAM family MB85RSxxx incorporates 3 devices: MB85RS256A, MB85RS128A and MB85RS64A, which represent 3 density levels of 256Kbit, 128Kbit and 64Kbit respectively. All devices operate at a voltage range between 3.0 and 3.6V and provide an endurance of 10 billion write/read cycles as well as data retention of 10 years at 55°C.
Operating frequency has been significantly increased to a maximum of 25MHz, and since FRAM products render voltage boosters unnecessary for the writing process, they are well-suited for low power applications. The products are offered in 8-pin plastic SOP packages with standard memory pin assignment, which are fully compatible with E2PROM devices.
With in-house development and manufacturing, Fujitsu is able to optimise the closest co-operation between design and factory.
