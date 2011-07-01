MIPS continues to gain traction in Mobile

MIPS Technologies and Ingenic Semiconductor collaborate to bring Android 3.0, also known as ‘Honeycomb’, to Ingenic’s new JZ4770 mobile applications processor, which leverages a MIPS-Based XBurst CPU running at 1GHz.

The new JZ4770 SoC is one of the first MIPS-Based systems-on-chips (SoCs) targeted for mobile devices that delivers 1GHz frequency, increasingly a requirement for tablets and other devices that incorporate rich multimedia and numerous high-performance applications and functionality.



The JZ4770 is the latest in a series of low-power platforms from Ingenic to leverage the MIPS32 architecture for mobile products. Previously released platforms are used in products such as the Cruz tablets from Velocity Micro, and will also be used in the first smartphone from TCL Corporation, a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances.



“As MIPS continues to gain traction in the mobile market, we are pleased to work closely with Ingenic, who brought to market the first MIPS-Based smartphones and tablets. With its new chip, Ingenic is bringing a new level of MIPS applications processing to the mobile market. Through innovative licensees such as Ingenic, the MIPS architecture is proving to be the credible alternative for the next generation of smart mobile devices,” said Art Swift, vice president of marketing and business development, MIPS Technologies.



“With our MIPS-Based designs, Ingenic is already experiencing success in the Greater China market. Our new MIPS-Based mobile applications processor leverages the performance efficiency inherent in the MIPS architecture, together with ultra low-power, compact silicon area and a high level of integration, making our solution highly competitive in the market. We are collaborating with MIPS to continue to build the mobile ecosystem around the MIPS architecture, and we anticipate increasing success in the China market and beyond,” said Qiang Liu, chairman and CEO for Ingenic Semiconductor.



Ingenic’s JZ4770 SoC integrates a 1GHz CPU, 1080P VPU, OpenGL ES 2.0 3D GPU and numerous on-chip analog and application blocks such as audio CODEC and GPS. The MIPS32 compatible XBurst CPU core provides an alternative and ultra low-power application processor solution. At 1GHz, the JZ4770 SoC consumes ~250mW power.



Availability



The new chip from Ingenic will be available in the third quarter of 2011.