Arrow EMEA chosen by STMicroelectronics

Arrow Electronics EMEA has been chosen by STMicroelectronics (ST) as a specialist distribution partner for ST’s SPEAr embedded microprocessor family.

Arrow was selected from among ST’s distribution network owing to its extensive engineering services capability and total solution provision, including the Arrow Embedded Platform Concept (EPC). An EPC board based on SPEAr processors is currently under development.



Dr. Bernhard Rauscher, vice president of Technical Marketing for STMicroelectronics EMEA, commented: “The SPEAr family of microprocessors is a highly sophisticated processor that delivers outstanding performance for designers of networked embedded systems. We are confident that partnering with Arrow will ensure that customers are able to realise their designs quickly and effectively through the support of Arrow’s extensive European engineering services team.”



Andy King, vice president engineering and marketing of Arrow EMEA, added: “As embedded systems become ever-present, Arrow continues to increase its focus on engineering support services and tools that help designers incorporate ever more complex embedded hardware and software into their applications. We are pleased that ST has recognised this strength and has chosen Arrow as a partner for its SPEAr embedded processor family.”