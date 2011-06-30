© Infineon (For illustration purposes only!)

Continuing growth in the semiconductor industry

This year, the companies in the semiconductor industry will invest the record sum of roughly 44 billion US dollars in production equipment worldwide, 3.2 billion thereof in Europe.

Material expenditure for European semiconductor production is projected at 3.3 billion US dollars. The first quarter of 2011 has already seen investments of 1.27 billion US dollars in Europe – a considerable increase compared to the same period of the previous year. This is the result of data collected by the global trade association SEMI (Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International).



"We expect the companies to spend some 41 billion US dollars on new equipment, procedures and processes in 2012 as well", says Christian Gregor Dieseldorff, Senior Analyst at the SEMI industrial research and statistics group.



In the front-end area (known as wafer production), global production capacities are expected to grow by about 9 percent. This performance is to ramp up another 7 percent in 2012 growing to the expected continuous high demand. Throughout Europe, the capacities of 300 mm wafers are likely to rise by 23 percent in 2011 and 14 percent in 2012.



The analysis confirms good incoming orders and an optimistic atmosphere in the industry. This is also proven by the exhibitors registered for SEMICON Europa, the leading European trade fair in the semiconductor industry. As the number of bookings and general interest in this semiconductor technology exhibition are developing positively, expectations for a vibrant trade fair in October are high.



The new Plastic Electonis segment will contribute to this. On the accompanying 7th Global Plastic Electronics Conference leading companies from around the world will present their latest achievements in the field of organic and printed electronics and photovoltaics as well as new types of displays and lighting.