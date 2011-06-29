Components | June 29, 2011
Amimon reaffirms commitment to MIPS architecture
WHDI founding member AMIMON has licensed the MIPS32 M4K processor core for development of its third-generation transmitter and receiver chips designed for the WHDI (Wireless Home Digital Interface) standard.
Amimon is a long-time MIPS licensee, having leveraged MIPS cores for its previous generation WHDI products. Numerous companies are developing products based on Amimon’s MIPS-Based chipsets.
"Amimon’s WHDI technology is fast becoming the method of choice for wirelessly mirroring HD content from mobile devices and DTVs,” said Dr. Zvi Reznic, CTO of Amimon. “The MIPS32 M4K core has a compact footprint, low latency and low power design that is ideal for our continued expansion in mobile products such as smartphones and tablets. We built our successful product line on top of the MIPS architecture, with multiple products from leading TV manufacturers already in the market. Production is ramping quickly with multiple OEMs and CE manufacturers for our second generation MIPS-based WHDI chipsets, and we are pleased to continue our partnership with MIPS for future generations.”
"Amimon’s products are a perfect example of the convergence we are seeing across consumer electronics markets. Consumers today want to experience high-definition content on any screen, at any time, anywhere at home. With its innovative WHDI technology, Amimon is enabling users to experience HD content seamlessly across their devices. As a long-time MIPS licensee, we are pleased to see Amimon’s continued and increasing success in the market. As more and more content travels across networks, the ability to deliver HD content with a wireless link that has the same functionality, cost and quality as a wired link, is a compelling value proposition,” said Art Swift, vice president of marketing and business development, MIPS Technologies.
