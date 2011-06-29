© NXP Components | June 29, 2011
NXP to power transport card project in Russia
NXP Semiconductors' MIFARE Plus contactless IC has been chosen to power the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system in St. Petersburg (Russia).
The Podorozhnik - a unified electronic transport card - has been introduced in St. Petersburg to provide passengers with a convenient transport payment system. The project is a joint effort by the City Transport Committee of St. Petersburg, NXP and AFC solution providers for ground and underground transportation, including ZAO “MF-Tarif,” an NXP MIFARE Plus-based transport card manufacturer, along with SMARTRAC, a global inlay manufacturer. The unified transport card with integrated eWallet allows access to all public transportation systems in St. Petersburg. It supports future integration of additional operators such as suburban trains, road-tolling systems, parking lots and water transport.
“The implementation of a unified transport card project based on NXP's MIFARE Plus technology in one of Russia's largest cities is a significant achievement for NXP and our partners,” said Henri Ardevol, vice president and general manager, secure transactions, NXP Semiconductors.
“We see increasing demand for contactless technology in Russia and the other CIS states. Major operators such as the Moscow Metro already use our MIFARE technology, and our MIFARE Plus solution is powering ground transportation in Sochi, host of the 2014 Winter Olympics. St. Petersburg's AFC system is an excellent example of a large-scaled MIFARE Plus-based project implementation. It confirms, once again, that the MIFARE technology platform provides system integrators with the flexibility to create an AFC system respecting the individual needs of the customer, while offering a clear upgrade path to increased levels of security and privacy when required", he continued.
The pilot of the unified Podorozhnik transport card based on MIFARE Plus technology took place in St Petersburg in January 2011. Mass roll-out of the system started in May 2011. In total, the system will serve more than four million residents and more than one million tourists daily.
“The implementation of a unified transport card project based on NXP's MIFARE Plus technology in one of Russia's largest cities is a significant achievement for NXP and our partners,” said Henri Ardevol, vice president and general manager, secure transactions, NXP Semiconductors.
“We see increasing demand for contactless technology in Russia and the other CIS states. Major operators such as the Moscow Metro already use our MIFARE technology, and our MIFARE Plus solution is powering ground transportation in Sochi, host of the 2014 Winter Olympics. St. Petersburg's AFC system is an excellent example of a large-scaled MIFARE Plus-based project implementation. It confirms, once again, that the MIFARE technology platform provides system integrators with the flexibility to create an AFC system respecting the individual needs of the customer, while offering a clear upgrade path to increased levels of security and privacy when required", he continued.
The pilot of the unified Podorozhnik transport card based on MIFARE Plus technology took place in St Petersburg in January 2011. Mass roll-out of the system started in May 2011. In total, the system will serve more than four million residents and more than one million tourists daily.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments