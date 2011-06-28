ON Semi and Stegia collaborate

ON Semiconductor’s AMIS-30624 2-phase stepper motor driver, with built-in position controller and I2C serial interfacing, has been incorporated into Stegia’s stepper motor product line.

The AMIS-30624’s on-chip position controller is fully configurable, offering a high degree of flexibility. The device is able to accommodate different motor types, positioning ranges, and speed/acceleration parameters. Its sensor-less stall detection feature can be used to identify blocked rotor and end of run conditions, preventing the motor from going into stall. Its tiny dimensions and high power density mean that it can be used with even the smallest models in the Stegia stepper motor portfolio, which go down to diameters of 6 millimetres (mm).



Commands for controlling the acceleration, deceleration, position and speed of the motor are carried out through the AMIS-30624’s I2C interface in microsteps. This results in silent motor operation, as well as enhancing positioning resolution. A stream of valuable diagnostic data can also be sent back to the motor system’s host controller via the I2C interface.



“The embedded control and diagnostic feedback capabilities of the AMIS-30624, plus the ease with which it can be integrated into small form factor motor systems, such as those from Stegia, means it can help OEMs to realise mechatronic designs which meet the highest performance benchmarks even under space constrained conditions” said Ryan Cameron, ON Semiconductor’s vice president for Custom Industrial and Timing Products. “Furthermore, the process technology on which this device is based ensures cost competitiveness is maintained.”



“We are extremely pleased to be working cooperatively with ON Semiconductor to effectively implement their smart motor technologies – and specifically their integrated stepper motor driver/controller solution – to bring our innovative, highly compact, next generation motor systems to market,” said Johan Stjernberg, CEO of Stegia. “The collaborative working strategy between Stegia and ON Semiconductor has been extremely valuable and notably successful.”