Components | June 28, 2011
ON Semi and Stegia collaborate
ON Semiconductor’s AMIS-30624 2-phase stepper motor driver, with built-in position controller and I2C serial interfacing, has been incorporated into Stegia’s stepper motor product line.
The AMIS-30624’s on-chip position controller is fully configurable, offering a high degree of flexibility. The device is able to accommodate different motor types, positioning ranges, and speed/acceleration parameters. Its sensor-less stall detection feature can be used to identify blocked rotor and end of run conditions, preventing the motor from going into stall. Its tiny dimensions and high power density mean that it can be used with even the smallest models in the Stegia stepper motor portfolio, which go down to diameters of 6 millimetres (mm).
Commands for controlling the acceleration, deceleration, position and speed of the motor are carried out through the AMIS-30624’s I2C interface in microsteps. This results in silent motor operation, as well as enhancing positioning resolution. A stream of valuable diagnostic data can also be sent back to the motor system’s host controller via the I2C interface.
“The embedded control and diagnostic feedback capabilities of the AMIS-30624, plus the ease with which it can be integrated into small form factor motor systems, such as those from Stegia, means it can help OEMs to realise mechatronic designs which meet the highest performance benchmarks even under space constrained conditions” said Ryan Cameron, ON Semiconductor’s vice president for Custom Industrial and Timing Products. “Furthermore, the process technology on which this device is based ensures cost competitiveness is maintained.”
“We are extremely pleased to be working cooperatively with ON Semiconductor to effectively implement their smart motor technologies – and specifically their integrated stepper motor driver/controller solution – to bring our innovative, highly compact, next generation motor systems to market,” said Johan Stjernberg, CEO of Stegia. “The collaborative working strategy between Stegia and ON Semiconductor has been extremely valuable and notably successful.”
Commands for controlling the acceleration, deceleration, position and speed of the motor are carried out through the AMIS-30624’s I2C interface in microsteps. This results in silent motor operation, as well as enhancing positioning resolution. A stream of valuable diagnostic data can also be sent back to the motor system’s host controller via the I2C interface.
“The embedded control and diagnostic feedback capabilities of the AMIS-30624, plus the ease with which it can be integrated into small form factor motor systems, such as those from Stegia, means it can help OEMs to realise mechatronic designs which meet the highest performance benchmarks even under space constrained conditions” said Ryan Cameron, ON Semiconductor’s vice president for Custom Industrial and Timing Products. “Furthermore, the process technology on which this device is based ensures cost competitiveness is maintained.”
“We are extremely pleased to be working cooperatively with ON Semiconductor to effectively implement their smart motor technologies – and specifically their integrated stepper motor driver/controller solution – to bring our innovative, highly compact, next generation motor systems to market,” said Johan Stjernberg, CEO of Stegia. “The collaborative working strategy between Stegia and ON Semiconductor has been extremely valuable and notably successful.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments