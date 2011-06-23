EC approves acquisition of Siteco by Osram

The European Commission has cleared under the EU Merger Regulation the proposed acquisition of sole control of Siteco Lighting by Osram (both Germany).

The Commission's investigation confirmed that the merged entities' market shares on a downstream market would be limited and there would still be a number of competitors on the market for light fixtures as well as on the markets for components of the fixtures.



"The Commission examined the competitive effects of the proposed acquisition in the affected markets for the sale of lamps, LED light fixtures, light fixtures and components thereof. The Commission concluded that the transaction by which a producer of lamps and components acquired a producer of fixtures would not significantly impede effective competition in the European Economic Area (EEA) or any substantial part", the EC states in a news release.