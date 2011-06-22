© Elpida

Elpida achieves 4-layer 0.8mm Mobile RAM package

Elpida Memory and its subsidiary, Akita Elpida Memory have developed the technology to mass manufacture a 0.8mm four-layer DRAM package, the thinnest memory device in the DRAM industry.

The super thin package consists of four low-power consumption 2-gigabit DDR2 Mobile RAMTM chips and was assembled using Package on Package (PoP) technology. The package is an eco-friendly DRAM solution that will be used in smart phones and tablet PCs to make these and other mobile devices thinner and achieve a higher memory density.



Elpida COO and Head of DRAM Business Unit Yoshitaka Kinoshita said: "Given the 1.0mm thickness of previous four-layer PoP made by Elpida and competitors, customers have been using two-layer 0.8mm packages. Thus, for systems that needed an 8-gigabit DRAM density at 0.8mm thickness, the solution has been two layers of 4-gigabit products. But now that a four-layers of 2-gigabit products increases the choices, more flexible system design is possible."



Kinoshita also added: "Based on this new technology for mass manufacturing thin PoP products, which brings together Elpida's small chip Mobile RAM technology and Akita Elpida thin-chip processing and molding technology, a four-layer 0.8mm ultra-thin package has been achieved. Also, the yields and cost are the same as for existing 1.0mm products. The next step is an ultra-thin 0.8mm PoP consisting of four layers of 4-gigabit products."



Volume production of the four-layer 0.8mm PoP products is expected to begin in the July-September quarter of 2011.