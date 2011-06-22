eInfochips joins TI's Elite Design House Network

eInfochips joins Texas Instruments' (TI) Elite Design House (EDH) network program. eInfochips has long standing partnership with TI dating back 2002 for providing comprehensive and innovative product engineering solutions.

"It is pleasure for us to join TI's premium EDH network of innovative companies to bring out well- advanced product engineering solutions. eInfochips has been developing and managing products on TI technology with a focused approach of maximizing customer benefit on performance, cost and time to market," says Manoj Pandey, Marketing Head of eInfochips. "Over the years, the joint expertise of TI and eInfochips has enabled over 500 customers of varied industry verticals to deploy their innovative solutions with aim of achieving price performance leadership and productivity increase."



"eInfochips has been a trusted product engineering solution partner of Texas Instruments for over a decade now. The company has also been awarded in past for their outstanding work on TI technology," says Christopher Gourrier, Elite Design House Program Manager, Texas Instruments. "The EDH membership of eInfochips will better enable our customers who desire an all-inclusive solution development partner. We are very pleased to have eInfochips in TI's Elite Design House Program and look forward to jointly working together to better service our customers' needs."