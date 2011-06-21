SWID selects TowerJazz as strategic foundry

Southwest Integrated Circuit Design (SWID), a fabless IC design company, has selected TowerJazz's SiGe BiCMOS process technologies to develop its latest high performance RF integrated circuits (ICs).

"Again we have chosen TowerJazz to manufacture our successful products as they offer very reliable technologies, extremely accurate models and excellent technical support which enables us to achieve first time silicon success and to reduce our design cycle time," said Lin Fan, President of SWID. "We fully trust TowerJazz as a strong technology and solution provider and we look forward to continuing to work together on several other products."



"SWID leverages our SiGe BiCMOS process to enable better noise performance over standard CMOS and better integration of RF functions," said Dr. Marco Racanelli, Senior VP and General Manager, RF and High Performance Analog Business Group, TowerJazz. "SWID is a very important customer and an RF communication applications leader as well as a significant company within the Chinese region and we will continue to support them as their strategic foundry of choice for SiGe solutions."