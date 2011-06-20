Globalfoundries: CEO and COO have to go

Globalfoundries has reshuffled it leadership team. CEO Doug Grose und COO Chia Song Hwee to leave their respective positions.

Semiconductor industry veteran Ajit Manocha has been appointed interim Chief Executive Officer of Globalfoundries. James A. Norling will serve as Executive Chairman and Ibrahim Ajami will serve as Vice Chairman of the Globalfoundries board of directors. All appointments are effective immediately.



Doug Grose, who has served as CEO of Globalfoundries since its inception, will transition to become senior advisor to Globalfoundries and ATIC with a focus on technology leadership and ensuring delivery of next generation technologies for competitive differentiation. Chia Song Hwee, Chief Operating Officer, will remain with the company in that position until August 2011, when he will return to be part of Singapore's business future.



Norling also said an executive search for a permanent CEO has already begun.