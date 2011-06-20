Melexis goes Surface-Mount with programmable linear Hall sensor

Melexis' new family of programmable linear Hall sensors breaks with the conventional "single-in-line-package" (SIP) approach.

SIP packages require more careful design consideration to avoid mounting, space, EMI, reliability and cost penalties at the system level in many applications. The new Melexis programmable linear Hall ICs are surface-mount devices (SMD) supporting the trend for improved manufacturability of sensor assemblies and modules.



The SMD approach has already been proven for several years with the dual-die full-redundant programmable linear Hall product MLX90277 which is used successfully in more than 20 million accelerator pedals.



Now the SMD approach gets also applied for a single-die device. This device family can be implemented for numerous position sensing applications. Specifically for short stroke linear motion, when combined with an appropriate magnetic circuit and adequate magnet thermal compensation.



Vincent Hiligsmann, Product Line Manager in charge of the Hall Sensors at Melexis comments: "Our market surveys and initial feedback are clear: there are many industrial and automotive applications which were waiting for a state-of-the-art, high-accuracy and cost-effective programmable linear Hall sensor in surface-mount package but without any allowable premium for a Melexis Triaxis solution. The third generation of Melexis programmable linear Hall sensor ICs addresses those needs and brings the wished answer."