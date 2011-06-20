STMicro claims memory density record

STMicroelectronics is to launch a 2-Mbit serial EEPROM chip for write-intensive applications. The new IC allows designers to replace multiple EEPROMs with a single device and improve parameter management on printed-circuit-boards.

The M95M02 provides ultra-high-density storage in the same package outline as lower density alternatives. It also has the same connections and an industry-standard SPI high-speed serial interface, allowing use as a direct replacement or upgrade in established system designs. It can be operated at voltages as low as 1.8V and has a standby mode drawing less than 5uA, making it ideal for use in low-power or battery-operated equipment.



Additionally, the SPI interface enables fast communication at up to 5MHz at 2.5V. A second new 2-Mbit device, the M24M02, communicates via an industry-standard I2C high-speed interface, operating up to 1MHz.



These two new serial ICs join ST’s established EEPROM portfolio, which includes the M95 series (SPI) and M24 series (I2C) offering densities from 1-kbit to 1-Mbit. The 2-Mbit density M95M02 and M24M02 in the SO8N package are sampling now, priced at USD 1.80 for 1000 units. Alternative pricing options are available for larger quantities.