RFMD qualifies GaN power semi process for 65 Volt operation

RF Micro Devices (RFMD) has qualified its GaN1 power semiconductor process technology for 65V operation.

Previously, RFMD’s GaN1 power semiconductor process technology had been qualified for 48V operation. The increase in operating voltage from 48V to 65V enables miniature, 0.5kW power devices with high operating efficiency for L- and S-Band military and civilian radar applications.



Bob Van Buskirk, president of RFMD’s Multi-Market Products Group (MPG), said, “The qualification of our 65V GaN1 power process technology enables RFMD to target multiple higher voltage market opportunities across MPG’s diversified markets while helping our foundry customers to design smaller periphery die for high power applications. RFMD continues to optimize our game-changing GaN process technology for both foundry customers and proprietary RFMD product designs, with particular emphasis on higher peak efficiency, lower power consumption and higher linearity.”