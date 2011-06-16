STMicro makes 28nm CMOS process available through CMP

The CMOS 28nm process from STMicroelectronics is now available for prototyping to universities, research labs and companies through the silicon brokerage services provided by CMP (Circuits Multi Projets).

The introduction of the 28nm CMOS process builds on the successful collaboration that has allowed universities and companies to access previous CMOS generations such as 45nm (introduced in 2008), 65nm (introduced in 2006), 90nm (introduced in 2004), and 130nm (introduced in 2003). CMP is also offering 65nm and 130nm SOI (Silicon-On-Insulator), as well as 130nm SiGe processes from STMicroelectronics.



For example, 170 universities and companies received the design rules and design kits for the 90nm CMOS process, and more than 200 universities and companies (60% in Europe, 40% in Americas and Asia) have now received design rules and design kits for ST’s 65nm bulk and SOI CMOS processes. The 45/40nm CMOS is still being deployed.



“There has been a great interest in designing ICs in these processes, with about 300 projects having been designed in 90nm (phased out in 2009), and 200 already in 65nm,” said Bernard Courtois, Director of CMP. “In addition, 60 projects have already been designed in 65nm SOI and it is interesting to note that many top universities in Europe, in the USA and in Asia have taken advantage of the CMP / ST offer.”



The CMP multi-project wafer service allows organizations to obtain small quantities--typically from a few tens to a few thousand units--of advanced ICs. The cost of the 28nm CMOS process has been fixed to 15,000 Euros/mm2, with a minimum charge of 1mm2 (Users can order a die area as small as 1mm2).



“This very exciting program perfectly illustrates our strong involvement with the education and research communities. It is essential that university students and researchers can have access to the most advanced technologies, which we have been providing in cooperation with CMP for two decades,” said Patrick Cogez, Director, Universities and External Relations, Front-End Technology and Manufacturing at STMicroelectronics. “Ensuring that universities have access to our leading-edge technologies also helps us to attract the best young engineers as part of our commitment to remain a technology leader on a long-term basis.”