Components | June 16, 2011
STMicro makes 28nm CMOS process available through CMP
The CMOS 28nm process from STMicroelectronics is now available for prototyping to universities, research labs and companies through the silicon brokerage services provided by CMP (Circuits Multi Projets).
The introduction of the 28nm CMOS process builds on the successful collaboration that has allowed universities and companies to access previous CMOS generations such as 45nm (introduced in 2008), 65nm (introduced in 2006), 90nm (introduced in 2004), and 130nm (introduced in 2003). CMP is also offering 65nm and 130nm SOI (Silicon-On-Insulator), as well as 130nm SiGe processes from STMicroelectronics.
For example, 170 universities and companies received the design rules and design kits for the 90nm CMOS process, and more than 200 universities and companies (60% in Europe, 40% in Americas and Asia) have now received design rules and design kits for ST’s 65nm bulk and SOI CMOS processes. The 45/40nm CMOS is still being deployed.
“There has been a great interest in designing ICs in these processes, with about 300 projects having been designed in 90nm (phased out in 2009), and 200 already in 65nm,” said Bernard Courtois, Director of CMP. “In addition, 60 projects have already been designed in 65nm SOI and it is interesting to note that many top universities in Europe, in the USA and in Asia have taken advantage of the CMP / ST offer.”
The CMP multi-project wafer service allows organizations to obtain small quantities--typically from a few tens to a few thousand units--of advanced ICs. The cost of the 28nm CMOS process has been fixed to 15,000 Euros/mm2, with a minimum charge of 1mm2 (Users can order a die area as small as 1mm2).
“This very exciting program perfectly illustrates our strong involvement with the education and research communities. It is essential that university students and researchers can have access to the most advanced technologies, which we have been providing in cooperation with CMP for two decades,” said Patrick Cogez, Director, Universities and External Relations, Front-End Technology and Manufacturing at STMicroelectronics. “Ensuring that universities have access to our leading-edge technologies also helps us to attract the best young engineers as part of our commitment to remain a technology leader on a long-term basis.”
For example, 170 universities and companies received the design rules and design kits for the 90nm CMOS process, and more than 200 universities and companies (60% in Europe, 40% in Americas and Asia) have now received design rules and design kits for ST’s 65nm bulk and SOI CMOS processes. The 45/40nm CMOS is still being deployed.
“There has been a great interest in designing ICs in these processes, with about 300 projects having been designed in 90nm (phased out in 2009), and 200 already in 65nm,” said Bernard Courtois, Director of CMP. “In addition, 60 projects have already been designed in 65nm SOI and it is interesting to note that many top universities in Europe, in the USA and in Asia have taken advantage of the CMP / ST offer.”
The CMP multi-project wafer service allows organizations to obtain small quantities--typically from a few tens to a few thousand units--of advanced ICs. The cost of the 28nm CMOS process has been fixed to 15,000 Euros/mm2, with a minimum charge of 1mm2 (Users can order a die area as small as 1mm2).
“This very exciting program perfectly illustrates our strong involvement with the education and research communities. It is essential that university students and researchers can have access to the most advanced technologies, which we have been providing in cooperation with CMP for two decades,” said Patrick Cogez, Director, Universities and External Relations, Front-End Technology and Manufacturing at STMicroelectronics. “Ensuring that universities have access to our leading-edge technologies also helps us to attract the best young engineers as part of our commitment to remain a technology leader on a long-term basis.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments