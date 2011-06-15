Power-One signs patent license with ZMDI

Power-One and Zentrum Mikroelektronik Dresden AG (ZMDI) entered into a non-exclusive, worldwide, Field of Use agreement for Digital Power Technology (DPT) patents from Power-One.

"Power-One is pleased to license its Digital Power Technology to ZMDI, an emerging market leader in the power-management IC industry, for incorporation into its products," said Steve Hogge, President of Power Solutions at Power-One. "With the expanding number of leading power supply and semiconductor companies partnering with Power-One, we will continue to expand the market by providing energy-efficient technologies with increased functionality for our customers."



"Leveraging the DPT patents meshes with our goal of delivering energy-efficient solutions for point-of-load applications," stated Bernhard Huber, ZMDI Business-Line Manager for Standard Components. "We can focus on developing chipsets that address all output loading conditions based on ZMDI's performance goals."