TowerJazz expects record 2Q revenues

TowerJazz' mid-range of the current guidance is highest in company history.

TowerJazz expects revenues for the second quarter of 2011 to be between USD 136 and 142 million. The mid-range of the current guidance is a record high since inception and represents a 15% increase from previous quarter revenues of USD 120.6 million and an 11% increase year-over-year.