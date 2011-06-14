Ambarella files for IPO

Ambarella, Inc., a developer of semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition video capture, sharing and display, has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined.



Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering. Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated and Needham & Company, LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.