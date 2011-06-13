u-blox to integrate Intrinsyc RapidRIL technology

Swiss-based u-blox has signed a software license agreement for RapidRIL telephony software. u-blox will integrate Intrinsyc’s technology into its LISA family of 3G modules.

“RapidRIL will enable us to take advantage of the growing opportunities with customers developing Android based devices,” said Thomas Nigg, VP Product Marketing at u blox. “Our cooperation will drastically reduce the design cycle for customers using our LISA 3G modems for Android-based products such as smart phones, tablets, eBooks and appliances.”



“Intrinsyc is pleased to help enable u-blox wireless modules to support Android-based designs,” said Andrew Hurdle, Regional Manager, EMEA, Intrinsyc. “Our RapidRIL technology will provide high performance and reliable connectivity for end users."