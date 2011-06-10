Qualcomm to acquire the assets of Rapid Bridge

Qualcomm Incorporated has agreed to acquire substantially all of the assets of Rapid Bridge LLC, a San Diego-based inventor of advanced techniques for the design and development of semiconductor products.

The company’s technology reduces complexity in integrated circuit (IC) development at advanced technology nodes to enable greater design flexibility and optimized die size and power consumption.



Rapid Bridge’s San Diego design team and San Diego/Bangalore engineering services operations will be integrated into Qualcomm CDMA Technologies. The asset acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approval and fulfillment of certain terms and conditions, is expected to close by the end of fiscal year 2011.