Renesas' Naka factory ahead of schedule

Having resumed mass production at both the 200- and 300-mm wafer fabrication lines, Renesas Electronics expects to significantly move up the schedule by one month - to the end of September - for when the supply (shipment) capacity will return to pre-earthquake levels.

Schedule for mass production at both the 200- and 300-mm wafer fabrication lines



Renesas began test production on the 200-mm (8-inch) and 300-mm (12-inch) wafer fabrication lines on April 23 and April 25, respectively, and has achieved the same results as pre-earthquake levels in quality and reliability testing, etc.



Subsequently, Renesas succeeded in resuming mass production of both the 200-mm (8-inch) and 300-mm wafer fabrication lines from June 1 and June 6, respectively, as scheduled.



Expected timing on when the shipment capacity will return to that of pre-earthquake levels with additional supply from Renesas Group's other factories and outside foundries



Having further accelerated the restoration steps for part of the manufacturing equipment at the Naka factory, Renesas now expects it will be capable of significantly moving up the schedule of when the shipment capacity will return to that of pre-earthquake levels with additional supply from other factories and outside foundries, from the end of October to the end of September.