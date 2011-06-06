Components | June 06, 2011
Drop in ASP for mainstream NAND Flash during 2H'May
Despite of the sluggish market in retail memory card and UFD in 2H’May, most NAND Flash system OEM demand has also weaken, reports DRAMeXchange.
Resulted from the aggressive pricing strategy from some NAND Flash vendors as approaching the end of the quarter, 2H’May mainstream NAND Flash average contract price has shown an 8%-16% decrease.
Most end customers had replenished inventory in April given the concern of supply shortage from Japan Earthquake. However, the off season surfaced after 5/1 labor’s day in China. Toward the end of Q2, most customers showed little interest in purchasing. Moreover, NAND Flash vendors were barely affected by the Japan earthquake. With the 2xnm migration accelerated output in 2Q11, the over-supply status in May and June has worsen.
Some end customers are monitoring the 3Q11 order status followed right after the 2011 Computex and also monitoring new system product models scheduled to launch in 2H11. On the other hand, the off season low price could encourage system product customers to boost the NAND Flash storage in 2H11. We expect NAND Flash market to remain dull in Q2.
While inventory replenishment will be initiated in mid-July when end customers needed to build up inventory for sales season and launch of new products. Thus, June NAND Flash contract price will continue to drop due to the Fujiwhara effect of the off season and quarter-end phenomenon combining together.
Most end customers had replenished inventory in April given the concern of supply shortage from Japan Earthquake. However, the off season surfaced after 5/1 labor’s day in China. Toward the end of Q2, most customers showed little interest in purchasing. Moreover, NAND Flash vendors were barely affected by the Japan earthquake. With the 2xnm migration accelerated output in 2Q11, the over-supply status in May and June has worsen.
Some end customers are monitoring the 3Q11 order status followed right after the 2011 Computex and also monitoring new system product models scheduled to launch in 2H11. On the other hand, the off season low price could encourage system product customers to boost the NAND Flash storage in 2H11. We expect NAND Flash market to remain dull in Q2.
While inventory replenishment will be initiated in mid-July when end customers needed to build up inventory for sales season and launch of new products. Thus, June NAND Flash contract price will continue to drop due to the Fujiwhara effect of the off season and quarter-end phenomenon combining together.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments