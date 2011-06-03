Toshiba appoints Hammer to distribute SSDs in Europe

Toshiba Electronics Europe has appointed specialist storage distributor Hammer to supply its range of solid state drives (SSDs). The agreement, which begins with immediate effect, covers the whole of Europe.

Shiro Ando, Vice President, Strategic Business Planning, Toshiba Electronics Europe, commented: “Hammer’s experience and expertise in the storage sector perfectly complements Toshiba’s SSD range. Working together we will be able to support the growing number of OEMs and systems integrators across Europe who are adopting SSD solutions for their products and ensure that they reap the maximum benefits from the technology.”



Gerard Marlow, General Manager Business Development, Hammer said: “We are seeing increasing interest in a number of application areas for the combination of performance and reliability that SSD technology can provide. Working with Toshiba, one of the world’s leading suppliers of solid state memory solutions, will be a significant addition to our range and will ensure that we can continue to deliver the best solutions to meet our customers’ needs. We have been particularly impressed by Toshiba’s full in-house SSD system development, manufacturing capability and integrated supply chain.”