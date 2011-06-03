Microsemi completes AML Communications acquisition

Microsemi Corporation has completed its acquisition of AML Communications.

"We are pleased to move forward with AML's contribution to the Microsemi family," stated James J. Peterson, Microsemi President and Chief Executive Officer. "RF components are increasingly important in today's defense programs and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) systems and this acquisition brings scale and complementary technology to Microsemi's fast-growing RF component and subsystems product offering. As we execute on the integration of AML, we expect to deliver ever more advanced RF solutions to our customers, increase our sellable available market, and drive shareholder returns."