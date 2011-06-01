Digi-Key and Lattice sign global distribution agreement

Electronic components distributor Digi-Key and Lattice Semiconductor have signed a global distribution agreement.

“Digi-Key is pleased to partner with Lattice in the global distribution of their full product line-up of low power design solutions,” said Mark Zack, Digi-Key’s vice president of semiconductor product. “Lattice will enable us to provide our world-wide customer base with a full range of FPGA and PLD solutions.”



“We are excited to work closely with Digi-Key as Lattice continues to expand its global presence,” said Stacy Fender, Lattice’s corporate VP of worldwide sales. “Digi-Key’s ability to quickly get Lattice’s products into the hands of our customers and design engineers around the world supports our commitment to meet the design needs of a very diverse customer base and provides us with an extremely easy to use and flexible channel to do so.”



Under the terms of this global distribution agreement, Digi-Key is authorized to sell Lattice’s complete portfolio of innovative, low-power, low-cost FPGA, PLD, and programmable power management design products.