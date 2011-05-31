Broadcom completes acquisition of SC Square

Broadcom Corporation has completed the acquisition of SC Square Ltd., an Israel-based security software developer.

In connection with the acquisition, Broadcom paid approximately USD 41.9 million net of cash assumed to acquire all of the outstanding shares of capital stock and other equity rights of SC Square Ltd. The purchase price was paid in cash, with a portion of the consideration placed into escrow. Excluding any purchase accounting related adjustments and fair value measurements, Broadcom expects the acquisition of SC Square Ltd. to be dilutive to earnings for the remainder of 2011 by approximately USD 0.01.