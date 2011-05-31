Cellular handset chipmarkt close to USD 50 billion in 2010

The silicon chips that are the substance of cellphones constitute almost a USD 50 billion market in 2010.

© Forward Concepts

The most expensive component of cellphones is the LCD display. Although displays themselves are not chips, per se, display controllers for increasingly popular touch screens are very important chips, writes analytic firm Forwards Concepts.Qualcomm continues as the cellular handset chip market leader, followed by Texas Instruments and ST-Ericsson. Next in rank is Infineon, this unit is now part of Intel.