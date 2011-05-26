Micron with sample availability for RLDRAM 3 Memory

Micron Technology with early engineering samples for its third-generation reduced latency DRAM (RLDRAM 3 memory). The company has also licenced Integrated Silicon Solution as a second source partner.

RLDRAM 3 is a high-bandwidth memory technology that enables a more efficient transfer of information across the network, designed for high-performance networking applications, including high-end routers and switches that require back-to-back READ/WRITE operations or completely random access.



RLDRAM 3 memory provides sustainable data rates up to 2133 megabits per second (Mb/s) and offers the industry's lowest random access latency of sub-10 nanoseconds. It also offers greater energy efficiency through familiar 1.2V IO and 1.35V core voltage levels.



"At Micron, we recognize the pressure customers face today to optimize their network technology to support the growth in data volume and deal with the associated complexity of the changing infrastructure," said Bruce Franklin, Director of Networking and Storage Business Development for Micron's DRAM Solutions Group. "RLDRAM 3 memory is a low-latency, high-bandwidth solution that provides plenty of headroom to accommodate our customers' evolving networking memory requirements."



Micron today also announced that Integrated Silicon Solution, Inc. (ISSI) will become an alternate supplier of Micron's RLDRAM 3 memory, providing assurance of commercial volume and longevity for networking customers.



"By working closely with Micron, we will be able to support our customers' requests to provide RLDRAM 3 memory," said Pat Lasserre, ISSI Director of Strategic Marketing. "With the addition of RLDRAM 3 to our product line, we are excited to address customers' demands for long-term support of specialized, high-performance memory technologies, driven by networking standards like 100 GbE."



Product Availability



Micron is expected to begin production of RLDRAM 3 memory during the second half of 2011.