Sigma Designs licenses Mitsumi

Sigma Designs has licensed Mitsumi as a second source for Z-Wave wireless RF technology, a Sigma Designs technology.

As a second source, Mitsumi will independently produce and deliver the Z-Wave modules; which will make it easier for large multi-international companies and government businesses that require a second source, to adopt the technology.



“We welcome Mitsumi as a second source for our Z-Wave product line,” stated Sigma Designs CEO Thinh Tran. “With Mitsumi, we are able to draw upon a wealth of experience, technology and ideas that it possesses as a general electronics component manufacturer. With Mitsumi as a certified second source, we can extend the global acceptance of Z-Wave devices, while continuing the assurance of 100 percent interoperability in the market for all Z-Wave devices.”



“We are pleased to be able to offer modules based upon Sigma‘s Z-Wave technology,” says Fujio Furukawa, Vice President at Network Devices Business HQ of Mitsumi. “The market for Z-Wave is booming and we want to capitalize on Z-Wave’s global potential. Further, we are very excited to drive Z-Wave further in the Japanese market where the interest in Z-Wave technology has great potential for energy reduction applications.”