ADI with 3-GHz HDMI Receiver

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) has introduced the industry’s first 3-GHz (gigahertz) HDMI receiver for advanced television solutions.

“3D and 4K x 2K resolutions are the future of HD video, and supporting those resolutions with advanced video ICs will be paramount,” said Brian O’Rourke, principal analyst, digital entertainment, In-Stat. “Next-generation, 3-GHz-capable HDMI receivers, such as Analog Device’s ADV7619, enable designs to achieve the increased performance of 3 GHz, while ensuring backward compatibility with existing AV designs.”3-GHz data transmission puts extraordinary challenges on a HDMI receiver to operate with cables of differing quality and lengths. Unlike 2.25 GHz receivers, the ADV7619 implements ADI’s state-of-the-art adaptive equalization technology with automatic adjustment to provide the best 3GHz receive performance across a wide spectrum of sources, cables and input signal speed.“The ADV7619 is the first 3-GHz receiver of its kind to resolve the complex analog signal processing challenges required to bridge the gap between 2.25 to 3 GHz,” said Charles O’Roark, product line director, digital video products, Analog Devices. Broadcasters, movie makers, and even YouTube, are already generating 3D-HD and 4K-HD video content. Yet, AV systems are not capable of displaying such high-quality HD video content using traditional 2.25 GHz receivers. With support for HDMI 1.4a technology and 3GHz connectivity, the ADV7619 offers a fundamental shift in AV designs, enabling designers to turn pro- and home- AV systems into 3D- and 4K-HD entertainment hubs.”The 3-GHz receiver incorporates ADI’s proprietary XpressviewTM fast switching technology, which enables automatic switching between multiple HDMI-enabled AV systems in less than one second. The ADV7619 offers an on-chip CEC (consumer electronics component) controller, an integrated audio codec, support for HDCP (high-bandwidth digital content protection) 1.4 and complete audio support of S/PDIF (Sony/Philips digital interface format) for compressed audio, including Dolby Digital and DTS; and 2-channel I2S audio for transmitting stereo at sample rates up to 192 kHz. The ADV7619 allows for optional inclusion of embedded key support for HDCP 1.4 content protection.The ADV7619 3-GHz receiver is compatible with other Analog Devices components, including Advantiv switches, Blackfin and SHARC processors, ADI's SoundMAX portfolio of audio algorithms and codecs, and ADI's power-management ICs.