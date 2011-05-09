© Analog Devices Components | May 09, 2011
ADI with 3-GHz HDMI Receiver
Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) has introduced the industry’s first 3-GHz (gigahertz) HDMI receiver for advanced television solutions.
“3D and 4K x 2K resolutions are the future of HD video, and supporting those resolutions with advanced video ICs will be paramount,” said Brian O’Rourke, principal analyst, digital entertainment, In-Stat. “Next-generation, 3-GHz-capable HDMI receivers, such as Analog Device’s ADV7619, enable designs to achieve the increased performance of 3 GHz, while ensuring backward compatibility with existing AV designs.”
3-GHz data transmission puts extraordinary challenges on a HDMI receiver to operate with cables of differing quality and lengths. Unlike 2.25 GHz receivers, the ADV7619 implements ADI’s state-of-the-art adaptive equalization technology with automatic adjustment to provide the best 3GHz receive performance across a wide spectrum of sources, cables and input signal speed.
“The ADV7619 is the first 3-GHz receiver of its kind to resolve the complex analog signal processing challenges required to bridge the gap between 2.25 to 3 GHz,” said Charles O’Roark, product line director, digital video products, Analog Devices. Broadcasters, movie makers, and even YouTube, are already generating 3D-HD and 4K-HD video content. Yet, AV systems are not capable of displaying such high-quality HD video content using traditional 2.25 GHz receivers. With support for HDMI 1.4a technology and 3GHz connectivity, the ADV7619 offers a fundamental shift in AV designs, enabling designers to turn pro- and home- AV systems into 3D- and 4K-HD entertainment hubs.”
The 3-GHz receiver incorporates ADI’s proprietary XpressviewTM fast switching technology, which enables automatic switching between multiple HDMI-enabled AV systems in less than one second. The ADV7619 offers an on-chip CEC (consumer electronics component) controller, an integrated audio codec, support for HDCP (high-bandwidth digital content protection) 1.4 and complete audio support of S/PDIF (Sony/Philips digital interface format) for compressed audio, including Dolby Digital and DTS; and 2-channel I2S audio for transmitting stereo at sample rates up to 192 kHz. The ADV7619 allows for optional inclusion of embedded key support for HDCP 1.4 content protection.
The ADV7619 3-GHz receiver is compatible with other Analog Devices components, including Advantiv switches, Blackfin and SHARC processors, ADI's SoundMAX portfolio of audio algorithms and codecs, and ADI's power-management ICs.
Price and availability
© Analog Devices
3-GHz data transmission puts extraordinary challenges on a HDMI receiver to operate with cables of differing quality and lengths. Unlike 2.25 GHz receivers, the ADV7619 implements ADI’s state-of-the-art adaptive equalization technology with automatic adjustment to provide the best 3GHz receive performance across a wide spectrum of sources, cables and input signal speed.
“The ADV7619 is the first 3-GHz receiver of its kind to resolve the complex analog signal processing challenges required to bridge the gap between 2.25 to 3 GHz,” said Charles O’Roark, product line director, digital video products, Analog Devices. Broadcasters, movie makers, and even YouTube, are already generating 3D-HD and 4K-HD video content. Yet, AV systems are not capable of displaying such high-quality HD video content using traditional 2.25 GHz receivers. With support for HDMI 1.4a technology and 3GHz connectivity, the ADV7619 offers a fundamental shift in AV designs, enabling designers to turn pro- and home- AV systems into 3D- and 4K-HD entertainment hubs.”
The 3-GHz receiver incorporates ADI’s proprietary XpressviewTM fast switching technology, which enables automatic switching between multiple HDMI-enabled AV systems in less than one second. The ADV7619 offers an on-chip CEC (consumer electronics component) controller, an integrated audio codec, support for HDCP (high-bandwidth digital content protection) 1.4 and complete audio support of S/PDIF (Sony/Philips digital interface format) for compressed audio, including Dolby Digital and DTS; and 2-channel I2S audio for transmitting stereo at sample rates up to 192 kHz. The ADV7619 allows for optional inclusion of embedded key support for HDCP 1.4 content protection.
The ADV7619 3-GHz receiver is compatible with other Analog Devices components, including Advantiv switches, Blackfin and SHARC processors, ADI's SoundMAX portfolio of audio algorithms and codecs, and ADI's power-management ICs.
Price and availability
© Analog Devices
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments