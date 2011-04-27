Toshiba, Nakaya and Amkor with MoU

Nakaya Microdevices Corporation (NMD), Amkor Technology, Inc. and Toshiba Corporation have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding expressing their intent to form a joint venture in Japan that will provide system LSI assembly and testing services.

The structure, terms and amounts of each party's contributions and other support for the joint venture have not yet been determined. The commencement of joint venture operations is targeted for October 1, 2009 but is subject to the negotiation of definitive agreements, due diligence and the receipt of any necessary government approval.



Toshiba plans to transfer to the joint venture the system LSI back-end process operations of its Japan-based, wholly owned semiconductor packaging company, Toshiba LSI Package Solutions Corporation (TPACS), including TPACS's Oita Works and its system LSI business at Fukuoka Works.



Toshiba also plans to transfer to the joint venture wafer probing equipment installed at its Oita Operations and Kitakyushu Operations. It is anticipated that NMD will have a majority position in the joint venture business. Amkor is expected to provide its manufacturing expertise, sales support, technical assistance, planning and procurement services and other support to the joint venture.