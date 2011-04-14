Lattice and Arrow in EMEA distribution agreement

Lattice Semiconductor and Arrow Electronics EMEA today announced they have signed a distribution agreement for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon, Lattice is a supplier of FPGA, PLD and programmable power management design solutions. With development, manufacturing and sales offices worldwide, Lattice primarily addresses customers in communications, computing, consumer and industrial end markets.



“Lattice is an important addition to enhance our offering as a provider of technology solutions in Europe,” said Brian McNally, president of Arrow Electronics in EMEA. “Their strong portfolio of innovative PLD, FPGA and unique power management devices will allow Arrow to offer our customers differentiated programmable solutions, particularly in terms of low power, cost effectiveness and time to market.”



“We are pleased to have Arrow as a distribution partner in Europe. Arrow’s comprehensive supply chain and logistic capabilities, combined with its history of demand generation and superior customer service, will be invaluable assets as we expand our presence in the European market,” said Darin G. Billerbeck, Lattice president and chief executive officer.