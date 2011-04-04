Components | April 04, 2011
Semi revenue declines in Q4/2010
After 6 consecutive quarters of sequential growth for the world’s semiconductor suppliers, the fourth quarter of 2010 saw revenue contract by 3.7% over the previous period—the first quarterly retreat since the beginning of 2009—according to IHS iSuppli.
Revenues for the 298 semiconductor suppliers tracked by the IHS iSuppli Competitive Landscaping Tool (CLT) fell to USD 77.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2010, down from USD 80.1 billion in the earlier quarter. Just the same, the depressed revenue still was 11.9% higher than the USD 69.0 billion posted than the fourth quarter of 2009.
