© iFixit Business | August 02, 2013
Nvidia Shield teardown
It's a gamepad. It's a tablet. It's a gamblet? Well, technically it's a Shield.
That’s right, we got down and dirty with the Nvidia Shield. What did we find? It’s a niche device, that much we knew. But for us, this multitasker is a winner. Hybridized, modular, and highly stylized, the Shield is set to become the only mobile device fit for hardcore gamers. Although this device won’t replace your plethora of gadgets just yet, it has potential. Nvidia figured out a way to pack in a serious GPU with everything needed to support it: a massive replaceable/upgradeable battery, a great controller—and even a fan. Now all they need is games.
The Shield features some of the interior complexity common among new-kid-on-the-block electronic devices; we're hopeful the next revision will be simpler. Despite the convoluted interior, the Shield still managed to snag a tidy 6 out of 10 on our repairability scale.
We love the modularity of this design. When our button mashing gets out of control, we’ll be happy that the button board can be replaced separately from other components.
In classic iFixit teardown form, we lit magnesium on fire in order to confirm the midframe's material. Can't have too much magnesium fire, if you ask us.
We were excited to remove the display, but were initially thwarted. Turns out the display is a veritable pain in the tookus to replace, although it's still possible to accomplish. So don't use the Shield as a shield, or go throwing it around a concrete-floored room.
While they are not quite portable-rave quality, the Shield has some nice, loud, stereo speakers. We made sure to annoy the heck out of the graphic design department with our pre-teardown Sonic tomfoolery.
We uncovered a cover that apparently does nothing. It's held in place by magnets, so any questionable gentleman can steal it right off your Shield.
The Shield reportedly has a crazy-long battery life. After some fussing, we were able to remove the three Sanyo battery cells that are responsible for the extended action. The three-cell, 3.7 V, 7350 mAh, rechargeable lithium-ion battery's case should be moderately easy to replace.
-----
More teardowns - as always - at © iFixit.
The Shield features some of the interior complexity common among new-kid-on-the-block electronic devices; we're hopeful the next revision will be simpler. Despite the convoluted interior, the Shield still managed to snag a tidy 6 out of 10 on our repairability scale.
Teardown highlights:
We love the modularity of this design. When our button mashing gets out of control, we’ll be happy that the button board can be replaced separately from other components.
In classic iFixit teardown form, we lit magnesium on fire in order to confirm the midframe's material. Can't have too much magnesium fire, if you ask us.
We were excited to remove the display, but were initially thwarted. Turns out the display is a veritable pain in the tookus to replace, although it's still possible to accomplish. So don't use the Shield as a shield, or go throwing it around a concrete-floored room.
While they are not quite portable-rave quality, the Shield has some nice, loud, stereo speakers. We made sure to annoy the heck out of the graphic design department with our pre-teardown Sonic tomfoolery.
We uncovered a cover that apparently does nothing. It's held in place by magnets, so any questionable gentleman can steal it right off your Shield.
The Shield reportedly has a crazy-long battery life. After some fussing, we were able to remove the three Sanyo battery cells that are responsible for the extended action. The three-cell, 3.7 V, 7350 mAh, rechargeable lithium-ion battery's case should be moderately easy to replace.
Chips:
- Nvidia Tegra 4 Quad Core mobile processor
- Samsung KLMAG2GE2A eMMC
- AzureWave AW-AH691 wireless module
- SK Hynix H5TC4G63AFR 512 MB DDR3 SDRAM (4 ICs for 2 GB total RAM)
- InvenSense MPU-6050 6-axis gyroscope and accelerometer
- Realtek AL5639 audio microcontroller for mad beats
-----
More teardowns - as always - at © iFixit.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments