© shawn hempel dreamstime.com

INSIDE Secure joins ARM TrustZone Ready Program

As a TrustZone partner, INSIDE joins a group of companies in helping manufacturers design the right security foundations into chips and devices created for premium media content, enterprise, mobile banking and payment and other sensitive applications.

“ARM welcomes INSIDE Secure into the TrustZone Ready Program as a valuable partner that will bring essential security solutions for creating TrustZone secured devices running GlobalPlatform-compliant trusted execution environments,” said Simon Moore, director of engineering, ARM Secure Services Division and board representative for ARM at GlobalPlatform. “With its array of solutions for protecting content, data and communications, financial transactions and its close association with GlobalPlatform, we are confident that INSIDE will make an important contribution to the advancement of the TrustZone Ready Program.”



The ARM TrustZone Program offers a cohesive set of design blueprints, market requirements and checklists that provide a single design for companies wanting to implement system wide security in their next platform. The TrustZone architecture specifies the use of a physically separate, secure hardware zone implemented in silicon and a distinct trusted operating system to create a trusted execution environment (TEE) for running secure applications.



“As more and more mobile and connected devices are being used to store and access sensitive information and valuable content they are becoming targets for malware, viruses and piracy,” said Dr. Simon Blake-Wilson, executive vice president for embedded security solutions at INSIDE Secure. “With the TrustZone Ready Program, ARM is providing an architecture and ecosystem of technology providers to help chipset vendors integrate standards-based trusted execution environments into their solutions. INSIDE is committed to contributing its expertise in trusted platform modules, application development and trust infrastructure support to help customers protect their mobile and connected devices.”



INSIDE offers a number of TrustZone-enabled embedded hardware and software security solutions. These include its DRM Fusion software for DTCP-IP and HDCP, cryptographic modules, secure elements and SDKs which are compliant with GlobalPlatform specifications and integrate seamlessly within trusted execution environments based on ARM TrustZone frameworks to reduce project costs, complexity, risk and time to market. INSIDE content protection and embedded security products are currently used on millions of devices on a variety of hardware platforms and mobile operating systems.